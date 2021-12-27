Pooja Hegde's loving the response to 'Radhe Shyam' trailer

In addition, she calls the film a love story where the couple fight the unforeseen battles and forces which are beyond their comprehension.

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde, who plays the character of Prerna in 'Radhe Shyam', is on cloud nine with the response to the film's trailer.

Commenting on the same, the actress says, "'Radhe Shyam' has witnessed an incredible amount of excitement and it feels fantastic to have the audience wait for your movie so eagerly. The uproar created by those who loved the trailer was heartwarming to watch. It's a love story of a couple who are fighting forces beyond our ken to be together."

Talking about her character, the actress, who has been getting a positive response from the audience, says, "Prerna has the strength it takes to fight for love and I'm glad that her courage came across to the viewers through the trailer."

The trailer shows Pooja embodying a princess as she pulls off classic looks complementing the scenic European locales.

'Radhe Shyam', a period romantic drama, also stars Prabhas and Bhagyashree and has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is slated to hit theatres on January 14.

--IANS

aa/kr