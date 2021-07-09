Pooja Hegde’s team denies signing Nithin’s film

Pooja Hegde, one of the top actresses in India, has a choc-o-bloc schedule with multiple films on the sets. The ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramllo’ actress is juggling the shoots of ‘Radhe Shyam’ and Vijay’s ‘Beast’.



Recently, it was reported that she has signed Nithin’s new film. But her team has denied the reports. The makers of Nithin’s next film are trying to rope in Pooja Hegde, but she has not given her agreement to this project yet.