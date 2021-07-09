Pooja Hegde’s team denies signing Nithin’s film

Pooja Hegde, one of the top actresses in India, has a choc-o-bloc schedule with multiple films on the sets. The ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramllo’ actress is juggling the shoots of ‘Radhe Shyam’ and Vijay’s ‘Beast’.
Recently, it was reported that she has signed Nithin’s new film. But her team has denied the reports. The makers of Nithin’s next film are trying to rope in Pooja Hegde, but she has not given her agreement to this project yet.
The film is to be directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. Tagore Madhu of ‘Krack’ will bankroll it. The makers are ready to give her advance payment, but she will make a decision only after hearing the narration of the story.
In a month, she will complete shoots of two movies – ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Acharya’. She will then have to shoot for only ‘Beast’.
