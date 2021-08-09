Pooja is excited to be back in Tamil with 'Beast'

Pooja Hegde is super excited as she returns to Tamil cinema after nearly nine years. Her first Tamil film was Mugamoodi but after it failed at the box office, the actress didn't get offers here in Kollywood.
But now as she started delivering back-to-back hits in Telugu, Pooja is back here in Tamil with Vijay's Beast.
Recently, a fan page of Pooja Hegde expressed its happiness over her Tamil debut. The admin of the page is a Tamil. Replying to the fan page's admin, Pooja wrote: "I'm happy that YOU are happy that I'm doing #BEAST @pooja_slays! Excited to be doing a Tamil film again and I hope to make you proud in ur own native language this time round!. Happy 1 year to your fan club! Thank you for motivating me".
Pooja is currently in Chennai for the third schedule of Beast.