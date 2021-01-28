Pooja Zaveri can't stop gushing about Telugu star Allari Naresh

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Pooja Jhaveri feels Telugu star Allari Naresh has great comic timing, and says that he can make people laugh even with a straight face.

The actress got a chance to work with him in the Telugu-language romantic drama, Bangaru Bullodu.

"Naresh is a fantastic actor and he can make people laugh even while having a straight face. He has superb comic timing. Working with someone like him makes you work hard on your own timings to ensure that the comedy scene remains intact. Apart from being an amazing co-star, he is a good soul," Pooja told IANS.