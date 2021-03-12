Poonam Pandey celebrates 30th birthday in Maldives

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor-model Poonam Pandey is in Maldives to celebrate her 30th birthday along with beau Sam Bombay. The actress said the couple would probably cut cakes under the moon on the pristine beaches of the picturesque holiday spot.

"It's been a long and difficult yet fulfilling journey. I have had my fair share of struggles, but it's been quite a ride. Yet it seems I am just getting started. I have been in the business for a decade now and it seems just like yesterday," Poonam said.