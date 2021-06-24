Poonam Pandey shoots with baby sharks for new music video

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor-model Poonam Pandey features in a water tank with baby sharks in an upcoming music video. Poonam says she shot for the video despite always fearing sharks.

"This was possibly one of the most difficult shoots I have ever done. We shot over four days and every day I had to sit in the water for hours. I have always feared sharks and in this tank there were a lot of baby sharks," Poonam says.