Pop band Rawmats release latest single 'Safar aur Baarish'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Chandigarh-based pop band Rawmats have released their latest single titled 'Safar aur Baarish' (Journey and Rain). The song is the band's treat for lovers and travellers.

The video shows the trio playing street gigs to tell people that they're looking for a lost love while crowds gather around them and enjoy their song.

Talking about 'Safar aur Baarish', Rawmats stated: "This song is our most favourite track. We tried to maintain its simplicity so that everyone could relate to it. It was a new thing for us because we are always known for our pop songs. It has a combination of sad and happy moods. We're sure that this song will give a unique identity to our band and will get a lot of love from the audience."

Written and composed by Krishna Singh, 'Safar aur Baarish' has released on the YouTube channel of Rawmats.

