'Pop Idol' creator says there will always be friction within Little Mix

London, Sep 4 (IANS) Music producer Pete Waterman, also known as the creator of the show 'Pop Idol', feels that girl band Little Mix will always have friction among the band members.

He also thinks that the young idols feel that they have become bigger than music.

Little Mix was formed with Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall, on the singing reality show 'X Factor' in 2011.