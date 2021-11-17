Popular actor and director RNR Manohar passes away

Popular actor and director RNR Manohar succumbed to COVID19 today. He was under treatment in a private hospital in Chennai but passed away due to a sudden heart attack.

RNR Manohar is a former associate of Tamil cinema's yesteryear leading director KS Ravikumar. Later, Manohar became a director and delivered films like Maasilamni with Nakkul and Sunainaa, and Vellore Mavattam with Nandha and Poorna. He had also penned dialogues for films like Kolangal, Maindhan, Ponnagai Poove, Pudhumai Pithan, and Thennavan.RNR