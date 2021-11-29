Popular choreographer Sivasankar passes away

Popular choreographer Sivasankar(73) breathed his last on Sunday evening. He was taking treatment for COVID19 for the past eight days but unfortunately, he had a severe cardiac arrest last evening. Sivasankar is survived by his wife and two sons. His elder son is also infected by COVID19.

Sivasankar had won National Award for SS Rajamouli's Magadheera. He had also choreographed songs in films like Poove Unagakaga, Thiruda Thirudi, Varalaru, Suryavamsam, and Baahubali.