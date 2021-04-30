Popular cinematographer and director KV Anand passes away!

Started his career as a freelance photojournalist in magazines like Kalki and India Today, Anand was an associate of the legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram before his debut film Thenmavin Kombath with Priyadarshan and Mohanlal.

Indian cinema's popular cinematographer and director KV Anand(54) passed away today early at 3 AM due to cardiac arrest.

Later, Anand cranked the camera for several memorable films like Kadhal Desam, Nerukku Ner, Mudhalvan, Boys, Nayak: The Real Hero, Josh, and Sivaji before his directorial debut Kanaa Kanden with Srikanth and Prithviraj.

Anand's Ayan with Suriya went on become a huge blockbuster and ever since, he had delivered fact-based entertainers like Ko, Maatrraan, Kavan, and the recent Kaappaan.

He had worked with Suriya in three films and Anand is one of the favorite directors of the actor.

Anand was working on his new film with Kabilan Vairamuthu and others but unfortunately, he is no more and will be truy missed.

We at Sify.com convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.