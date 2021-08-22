Popular Malayalam and Tamil actress Chitra passes away

Popular Malayalam and Tamil actress Chitra (56) has passed away today in Chennai due to a sudden heart attack. Chitra has acted alongside Malayalam Superstars like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Prem Nazir. In Tamil, Chitra became famous with KS Ravikumar's Cheran Pandian in which she played Sarathkumar's sister.

She had also acted in Kamal Haasan's Raajaparvai, Rajiniikanth 's Oor Kaavalan, Vijayakanth's Auto Raja, and Pandiarajan's Gopala Gopala.

In her career, Chitra had acted in more than 100 films in Tamil and Malayalam. Chitra had also acted in a few TV serials.

Film buffs and actors are conveying their condolences to Chitra and her family via their social networking pages. We at Sify.com convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.