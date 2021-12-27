Popular singer Manikka Vinayagam passes away

Popular singer Manikka Vinayagam (78) passed away on Sunday due to heart-related ailments. Manikka Vinayagam is the son of renowned dancer Vazhuvoor Ramaiah Pillai.

Known for his folk songs in Tamil cinema, Vinayagam had made his debut with the Kannukkula Kelathi in Vikram's Dhill composed by Vidyasagar. He also sang several hit numbers like Margendeya composed by AR Rahman for SJ Suryah's New, Kattu Kattu in Vijay's Thiruppachi, Kokku Para Para in Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi, and Koduva Meesai in Dhool.