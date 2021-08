Popular Tamil VJ, actor Anandha Kannan passes away

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Tamil Actor and Video Jockey Anandha Kannan, who was known for hosting popular shows, passed away here on Monday. He was 48.

Anandha was reportedly suffering from cancer.

Director Venkat Prabhu shared the news through his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He tweeted: "A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences."