Popular TikToker and YouTuber GP Muthu forays into the cinema!

GP Muthu is a popular name on Tik Tok and YouTube, he has millions of subscribers and his videos are attracting lakhs of viewers. To cash in his popularity, now film producers have started roping him in films.

Yes, GP Muthu will be seen playing an important role in actor Sathish's upcoming horror comedy with Darsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, and others. Interestingly, Sunny Leone also has been roped in to play an important role.