Popular TikToker and YouTuber GP Muthu forays into the cinema!

GP Muthu is a popular name on Tik Tok and YouTube, he has millions of subscribers and his videos are attracting lakhs of viewers. To cash in his popularity, now film producers have started roping him in films.
Yes, GP Muthu will be seen playing an important role in actor Sathish's upcoming horror comedy with Darsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, and others. Interestingly, Sunny Leone also has been roped in to play an important role.
Produced by DV Sakthi 's VAU Media Entertainment and K Sasikumar's White Horse Studios, Yuvan of Sindhanai Sei fame is directing the film.
Sources also say that GP Muthu is also likely to play a brief role in Sivakarthikeyan's Don but an official confirmation is awaited.