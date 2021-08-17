Popular TV anchor Ananda Kannan passed away!

Popular TV anchor Ananda Kannan who ruled the shows in Sun TV and Sun Music passed away on Monday (16th August) due to cancer. He started his career on Vasantham TV, Singapore. Later, Kannan moved to Chennai by hosting a lot of shows on Sun Music. He has also interviewed popular celebrities like Vijay, Asin, Dhanush, Nayanthara, and others on Sun TV.

Kannan tried his luck in films and appeared in Venkat Prabhu's Saroja and also in a few unreleased films. Later, he hosted a show titled Savaal Singapore in Mediacorp Vasantham.

Ananda Kannan's demise has shocked many in the industry. Director Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter page to share the news.

"A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences", tweeted Venkat Prabhu.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu