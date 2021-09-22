Porn film case: SC breather to actor Gehana Vasisth from arrest (Ld)

Advocate Ajit Wagh, representing Vasisth, contended before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai that the prosecution had said they need custody citing a pornography racket had to be unearthed. He added that the first FIR was based on a tip and Yasmin was caught.

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisth in connection with the porn film case that has till now witnessed several arrests, including that of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

Wagh contended that larger investigation going on and the police found that the petitioner was a friend of Yasmin. "Gehana has been in custody for 133 days. Charge sheet has been filed in the first FIR. Material is all the same," he said.

Three FIRs were filed against Vasisth for making pornographic content and uploading them on certain OTT platforms. She has secured bail in the two FIRs. In July, the Mumbai Police Crime branch filed the third FIR.

After hearing arguments in the matter, the top court ordered that Vasisth should not be arrested in the third FIR and she should also join the investigation whenever required.

On September 7, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Vasisth. She had moved the anticipatory bail application apprehending arrest in the FIR registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, which included outraging modesty of woman, sale of obscene material. Today, the top court stayed the Bombay High Court order which had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by her.

The case was filed after the police received a complaint claiming that Vasisth, who was allegedly the director of porn films, lured women with money to act in "obscene film videos". The woman, who had made the compliant, alleged that she was coerced to act in obscene videos for Vasisth's films, which were uploaded on a mobile application.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is also an accused in another FIR filed in connection with the porn film case, was granted bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai, earlier this week.

--IANS

ss/in