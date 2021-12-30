Portugal breaks single-day Covid spike record

Lisbon, Dec 30 (IANS) Portugal registered 26,867 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, setting a new single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

The cumulative number of infections has reached 1,330,158, the country's Directorate General for Health (DGS) said.

The DGS reported 12 Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 18,921, reports Xinhua news agency.