Portuguese President calls for fight for post-pandemic economic, health recovery

"We have to fight for something vital to overcome the pandemic, fight for life, for the health system, economic recovery, social inclusion, we have to recover," de Sousa told participants at the Web Summit held in Lisbon on Thursday.

"The digital transition and digital revolution depends on the people, not on the President and Prime Ministers," he said, urging young people to "make a difference ... in energy, in digital, in everything that means a better world."

"This is the post-pandemic restart," he added.

The Web Summit started last Monday in Lisbon and attracted more than 42,000 participants from different countries, including startups, investors and technology developers, Xinhua news agency reported.

