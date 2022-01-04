Post-production work of Jiiva's 'Varalaru Mukkiyam' on at brisk pace

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Debutant director Santhosh Rajan's 'Varalaru Mukkiyam', featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, is fast nearing completion as the unit is now busy with the post-production work of the film.

Sources close to the unit say that the film has been shot across the locales of Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kerala. The post-production work of the film, a light-hearted romantic comedy, is proceeding at a brisk pace, the sources say and add that an official announcement on the film's worldwide theatrical release can be expected soon.