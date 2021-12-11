Post theatrical round, 'Fuffad Ji' to stream on Dec 17

Directed by Pankaj Batra, written by Raju Verma and produced by Zee Studios and K. Kumar Studios, 'Fuffad Ji' banks on a comedy of errors and is a wholesome family entertainer. It also stars Jassie Gill, Jasmin Bajwa and Sidhika Sharma in pivotal roles.

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) After the theatrical release of 'Fuffad Ji' starring Binnu Dhillon and Gurnam Bhullar, the Punjabi film will now be released on OTT on December 17.

Talking about the film, Pankaj said, "I have always yearned to tell stories which people can relate to, and which bring families together for wholesome entertainment and that's exactly what 'Fuffad Ji' aims to do. I am thrilled that people across countries will get to watch this and laugh their way through this comedy of errors film."

Actor Binnu Dhillon commented, "These types of roles inspired by real-life traditions really appeal to me and I am glad that we are able to keep our culture alive by showcasing a part of our traditions. 'Fuffad Ji' is about one such tradition of giving extra importance to sons-in-law within the Punjabi culture. I am sure that many will relate to it and laugh with it."

Gurnam Bhullar said, "I was excited about this film since the time I read the script and even today, after a successful run at the box-office, I am equally excited about this family entertainer as its wholesome and close to home."

'Fuffad Ji' will be releasing on ZEE5.

--IANS

aru/kr