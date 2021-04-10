Poster of Ashnoor Kaur's debut web show 'Pari Hun Mein' launched

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) The poster of the upcoming web series "Pari Hun Mein", toplined by Ashnoor Kaur and Delnaaz Irani, is out. The series marks the digital debut of "Patiala Babes" fame actress Ashnoor.
"I'm extremely excited for the launch as we all have put in all the hard work," said Ashnoor, adding: "I'm very excited for my web debut and I hope people will enjoy watching it and shower their love."
Delnaaz, who plays Ashnoor's mother, said: "As an artiste, it is going to be technically my first web show. It was so wonderful working with Ashnoor and rest of the cast and, of course, Vivek Khatri ji, who is a wonderful writer."
The series also features Jiten Lalwani and Arushi Handa, and is set to release on April 18 on WOW app.
