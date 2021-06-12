Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) The poster of the new film "The Conversion" was launched on Saturday. The film is pitched as a love triangle that has been shot in the ghats of Benaras.

"The Conversion" is directed by Vinod Tiwari, who in 2018 made the action comedy "Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle". His new film stars Vindhya Tiwari, Prateek Shukla and Ravi Bhatia. The cast features Sapna Choudhary, Vibha Chibber, Sunita Rajbhar, Amit Behl, Sandeep Yadav, Sushil Singh and Manoj Joshi.