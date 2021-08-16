Poster out for 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'

Talking about the same, Disha Parmar who will be seen portraying the character of 'Priya', shared: "I really hope people accept the season 2 of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' just the way they accepted the first. I am very happy to be a part of this show and I really hope that people also enjoy it."

Season 2 of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' will explore the dynamics of two individuals in their mid 30s who gradually find a way to love one another after their marriage. Disha and Nakuul are going to play the roles of 'Ram' and 'Priya'.

The 28-year-old actress Disha is also known for her roles in daily soaps like 'Woh Apna Sa' and 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai'. She said further about accepting the offer: "I had taken a bit of a sabbatical from television which I do usually between two shows and nothing was really exciting and this (Bade Acche Lagte Hain) call came in and I said, 'hey, wait. I want to explore this'."

Not only Disha but Nakuul also seems excited and shared that he is looking forward to bringing the character of 'Ram Kapoor' on screen.

He added: "It's a story I've watched, my parents have loved and I just felt it would be a unique challenge. The role is something I've never played in my career until now so I was actually very upbeat and now closer to the launch I feel very, very excited about it."

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

