Poulomi Das: Jumping from fifth floor for a stunt was other-worldly

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Poulomi Das, who has performed her own stunts in the web series "Bakaaboo 2", says that the experience was "other-worldly".

She had to film a scene where she had to jump from the fifth floor of a building.

"Wearing the harness and jumping from the fifth floor for the stunt was other-worldly. It was the most challenging part for me. My heart was in my mouth from start to finish!" she told IANS.