Pawan Kalyan is now focussing on ‘Vakeel Saab’, and its promotions. He is now dubbing his voice for the film. Once the work gets completed, he will also start promoting the film.

‘Vakeel Saab’ is the most-awaited biggie this summer 2021. It also marks the second innings of Pawan Kalyan. The Powerstar took a break from films after the release of ‘Agnyaathavaasi’ to focus on elections and the Jana Sena party. ‘Vakeel Saab’ is the first release from him in the last three years.