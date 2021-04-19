Prabhas – Nag Ashwin’s film to start post-Dussera

Due to the second wave of coronavirus, all film shootings are getting stalled, releases are being pushed, and new projects are changing their start dates. Prabhas starrer epic drama, Adipursh, halted its shoot due to the second wave in Maharashtra.

With ‘Adipurush’ seeing the production delays, Prabhas is pushing the launch date of Nag Ashwin directed sci-fi thriller from July to post-Dussera. The film was to begin last year but it got postponed as Prabhas signed two other films – Salaar and Adipurush- whose filmmakers promised the star to finish the projects in just six to seven months.

Nag Ashwin’s film requires more than a year to shoot as it is a sci-fi time-travel drama.

“It is going to be a thrilling experience for everyone. Everything that is to be shown in the film will be new. Prabhas is super excited about the film and is ready to give a lot of time. We are going to start the work for sets shortly. The sets are going to be world-class,” Nag Ashwin told us earlier.

The film has Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will appear in a crucial role.

