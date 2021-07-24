Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's sci-fi film begins today!

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's sci-fi film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin begins today in Hyderabad. Sources say that scenes featuring Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be shot today in the city.
A grand set has been erected for the film and the ongoing schedule will only continue for a few days.
Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is multilingual that will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Prabhas and Deepika are expected to join the team in the new schedule.
The makers are planning to release the film in 2022. Prabhas also has the romantic period drama Radhe Shyam, Ramayana's Hindi adaptation Adi Purush, and an action thriller Salaar in the pipeline