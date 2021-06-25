Prabhas and Pooja Hegde resume the shoot of 'Radhe Shyam'

Baahubali actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame have resumed the shoot of their upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The shoot was stalled for a few months due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.
Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram page to update that she has boarded her flight to resume the shoot of Radhe Shyam.
Produced by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam will be simultaneously releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Touted to be a period romantic action drama, Radha Krishna Kumar is helming the film and Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking the camera.
Besides Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has Adipurush, Salaar, and a yet-untitled sci-fi film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone.