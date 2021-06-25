Prabhas and Pooja Hegde resume the shoot of 'Radhe Shyam'

Baahubali actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame have resumed the shoot of their upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The shoot was stalled for a few months due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram page to update that she has boarded her flight to resume the shoot of Radhe Shyam.