Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' shoot wrapped!

The film's director Radhe Krishna Kumar tweeted: "All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way. 3 days more for the official update !!! Let’s all wait".

The shoot of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's multilingual period romantic drama Radhe Shyam was completed yesterday.

Produced by UV Creations, Manoj Paramahamsa has cranked the camera for the film and Justin Prabhakaran is composing the music.

Sources say that the film is likely to release for Sankranti Holidays 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Prabhas also has a sci-fi film with Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone, Ramayana's Hindi adaptation Adi Purush, and an action thriller Salaar in the pipeline