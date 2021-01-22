Prabhas and Vijay Sethupathi to lock horns?

Ever since Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, he has been getting a lot of offers to play the baddie in several biggies. The latest update is that the makers of Prabhas's upcoming film Salaar have approached Vijay Sethupathi to play the baddie.

Though Vijay Sethupathi is yet to sign the dotted line, we hear that the makers have pitched the script and waiting for him to give his nod. To be directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, Hombale Films is all set to bankroll the film. Salaar is also is all set to be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the deadly baddie in a Telugu film titled Uppena, he also has Mumbaikar, the Hindi remake of Maanagaram, and a multilingual film Gandhi Talks.