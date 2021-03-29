Prabhas buys Lamborghini worth Rs 6 Cr

  1. Sify.com
Source :SIFY
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 29th, 2021, 12:59:02hrs
Prabhas

Prabhas is the proud owner of the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, a premium luxury car. A very few in the world own this car. He has bought this luxury car recently and it has landed in Hyderabad. It has cost him Rs 6 Crore.

He will be zippiing all around the streets of Hyderabad in this sparkling Arancio Atlas (Orange Pearl) colored Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster.

He is the only South Indian star to own such a luxury brand car. In Bollywood, Ranveer Singh recently bought himself a Lamborghini.

Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He is reportedly taking home Rs 75 Crore for a film. Prabhas is currently acting in ‘Salaar’, ‘Adipurush’ and a sci-fi thriller.

