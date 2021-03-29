Prabhas buys Lamborghini worth Rs 6 Cr

Prabhas is the proud owner of the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, a premium luxury car. A very few in the world own this car. He has bought this luxury car recently and it has landed in Hyderabad. It has cost him Rs 6 Crore.

He will be zippiing all around the streets of Hyderabad in this sparkling Arancio Atlas (Orange Pearl) colored Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster.