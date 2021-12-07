Prabhas donates Rs 1 crore to Andhra CM Relief Fund for flood victims

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (IANS) Actor Prabhas has donated a huge amount of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund. After the recent floods which caused devastation in some areas of the state, the 'Baahubali' actor has donated the money.

Earlier, Prabhas, who is well-known for his generosity apart from his movies, had come forward to donate a whopping amount of Rs 4.5 crore to help the needy during Covid-19. Now that the actor has made a huge donation in favour of flood-hit people in Andhra Pradesh, he is being praised for his generosity.