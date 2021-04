Prabhas has gone into self-isolation after one of his closest team members tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member works with Prabhas daily on the sets. He is now staying in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Prabhas has three films – ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Salaar’ and ‘Adipurush’ – on the sets, all these have halted shoots owing to the corona second wave.