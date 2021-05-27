Prabhas in 'Mission Impossible 7'? Here is the clarification!

There were rumors on the internet that Baahubali fame Prabhas is all set to act in Mission Impossible 7.
Reports also added that Prabhas met Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise while shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy. But Christopher McQuarrie responded to a fan on the internet saying that Prabhas is talented but he hasn't met him yet. He satirically tweeted: "While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet.”
Prabhas's next is Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Manoj Paramahamsa of Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya fame is cranking the camera and Justin Prabhakaran is composing the music.
Prabhas also has Salaar. Produced by Hombale Films, the producers of KGF, Prashant Neel, the director of KGF is directing this action thriller.
He also has Adipurush, a sci-film film Deepika Padukone and Mahanati director Nag Ashwin in the pipeline.