Prabhas' mythological drama readies for a wrap

Prabhas, who is busy with back-to-back shoots, has joined the team 'Adipurush'. The current shooting schedule of Adipurush is taking place in Mumbai and is to be wrapped up by the end of next month. Director Om Raut is planning to wrap up the shooting before the movie enters into the post-production phase, which needs heavy VFX and graphical representation.

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Tollywood's superhero Prabhas' upcoming mythological drama 'Adipurush' is among the most-anticipated movies in recent times. Touted to be a visual extravaganza, the movie is expected to be a treat for VFX fans.

It is even stated that the graphics in 'Adipurush' would have triple VFX than the 'Baahubali' series. So, the expectations are rife.

Om Raut is planning on shooting non-stop, so as to release the movie, by August 11, 2022. As the upcoming movie 'Adipurush' had initial hiccups, it was also postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic. In this frame of context, the makers are trying their best to wrap up things related to the shooting, so that the VFX works are carried out soon.

In this upcoming 3D action drama 'Adipurush', actor Prabhas is to play the role of Lord Ram, while actress Kriti Sanon is paired up alongside Prabhas to play Sita. Bollywood's famous actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravan.

