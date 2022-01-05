Prabhas plays a cop in Spirit: Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar of ‘T Series’ is banking on our Telugu talent, be it Prabhas or director Sandeep Vanga. Having worked with them earlier, he has collaborated with them on many projects. Bhushan Kumar co-produces Prabhas’s upcoming ‘Radhe Shyam’. He is also producing the mythology drama ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and director Om Raut.

Bhushan Kumar successfully produced the Hindi remake of ‘Arjun Reddy’ in the direction of Sandeep Vanga and has announced two more films with Vanga. They are Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ and Prabhas starrer ‘Spirit’.

“Spirit will begin next year. It is a long way to go. But, the film has Prabhas playing a cop for the first time,” he revealed.

So, Sandeep Vanga is making a cop drama with Prabhas. Vanga will take the film to the sets after Prabhas completes ‘Project K’ and another film.

