Prabhas plays Palmist Vikramaditya in 'Radhe Shyam'!

The character teaser of Prabhas from Radhe Shyam was unveiled earlier today on the actor's birthday.

The teaser had English lines with subtitles in the Indian languages and Chinese. From the teaser, it's clear that Prabhas plays a palmist who gets to know the past and future of the people whom he touches. The teaser rightly gives a glimpse of the characterization of Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.