Prabhas plays Palmist Vikramaditya in 'Radhe Shyam'!

The character teaser of Prabhas from Radhe Shyam was unveiled earlier today on the actor's birthday.
The teaser had English lines with subtitles in the Indian languages and Chinese. From the teaser, it's clear that Prabhas plays a palmist who gets to know the past and future of the people whom he touches. The teaser rightly gives a glimpse of the characterization of Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.
In the teaser, Prabhas looks suave and stylish. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Pooja Hegde plays Prabhas's pair in the film. Produced by UV Creations' Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14th, 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers are also planning to release the film in Chinese.
Manoj Paramhamsa has cranked the camera for the film and Justin Prabhakaran is composing the music.
Watch the teaser here: