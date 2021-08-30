Prabhas, Pooja's new 'Radhe Shyam' poster unveiled on Janmashtami

In the poster, Prabhas looks dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja is sporting a breathtaking ball gown. The actress is seen playing a piano while the actor is standing next to her and looking at her lovingly.

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (IANS) A new poster featuring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from their upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' has been unveiled on the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar said: "We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget."

He added: "'Radhe Shyam' comes to theatres on January 14, 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janmashtami."

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

