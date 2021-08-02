Prabhas resumes Salaar shoot again

Having completed the shoot of ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas is back on the sets of Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’. The action drama began the regular shoot today after a gap of four months.

Prashanth Neel will can a portion of the movie in various locations in Hyderabad. Shruti Haasan also came down to the city from Mumbai to participate in the shoot. She is the female lead in the film.