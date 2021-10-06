Prabhas sends birthday wishes to 'Adipurush' co-star Sunny Singh

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Prabhas took to Instagram to wish actor Sunny Singh on his birthday. Prabhas posted a picture of his 'Adipurush' co-star to send the greetings.

Prabhas wrote: "Happy birthday bro @mesunnysingh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day."

'Adipurush' director Om Raut also uploaded a picture from the sets to wish the actor.