Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' to clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' and Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' will face-off at the box-office as they are set to release on August 11, 2022.

The news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

He wrote: "PRABHAS: 'ADIPURUSH' LOCKS 11 AUG 2022... #Adipurush (#3D) #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #KritiSanon #SunnySingh #IndependenceDay weekend #Hindi #Telugu #Tamil #Kannada #Malayalam."