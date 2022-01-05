Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' postponed!

It's official, Prabhas's upcoming magnum opus Radhe Shyam has been postponed from January 14 due to the increase in the COVID19 cases.

"We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of the omicron variant, it looks like we will have to wait for our labor of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon", read a statement from the makers of Radhe Shyam.