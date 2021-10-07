Prabhas to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'

The upcoming project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali pictures.Sharing the news, Prabhas said, "This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on SPIRIT as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time."Sandeep also expressed his happiness."Announcing 25th film with India's biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans throughout the world. Working with Prabhas garu will be a great level of excitement and I'm sure the excitement will be doubled once I start to shoot. Everything is big about this announcement because Bhushanji is the biggest producer in the country today who is also a very friendly and understanding producer, he is like a brother too. I'm very happy and comfortable associating with T-Series & my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali pictures for the third time," he said.'Spirit' will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean. (ANI)