Prabhas to team up with 'Arjun Reddy' director?

The makers of Baahubali actor Prabhas's 25th film have said that the director and other details of the project will be out on October 7. Now, the latest update we hear is that Prabhas is likely to team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his landmark 25th film.

Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy was also a big hit so, Prabhas believes that Sandeep's film will also have a Pan-Indian appeal.

In the official statement, the makers had said: "Prabhas 25 is definitely materializing and the Superstar will make a special announcement soon. While details are shrouded in secrecy, what we know right now is that the Movie's story is going to be entirely different from his other movies of the past. While details are under wraps at the moment, sources also revealed that Prabhas will collaborate with a blockbuster maverick director who has a cult status and will feature in a never-seen-before role as a special surprise to his fans".