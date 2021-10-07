Prabhas25 titled 'Spirit', to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 

It is official, Prabhas 25 has been titled Spirit. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame.

As both Sandeep Reddy and Prabhas have delivered hits in Telugu and Hindi, they are planning to make it a pan-India film.

In an official statement, the maker said: “Sandeep has penned a never-before canvas story for Prabhas and the project will be mounted on a massive scale