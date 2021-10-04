Prabhas's 25th film to be revealed on October 7

After the blockbuster Baahubali , Prabhas has become a Pan-Indian actor although his multilingual Saaho was a flop at the box office. His upcoming films Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush , and a yet-untitled with Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin are being made in multiple Indian languages.

Now, Prabhas is getting ready for his 25th film. In an official statement, the makers of the upcoming film said that the actor is going to join hands with a maverick filmmaker for his 25th film.

"Prabhas 25 is definitely materializing and the Superstar will make a special announcement soon. While details are shrouded in secrecy, what we know right now is that the Movie's story is going to be entirely different from his other movies of the past. Grapevine says that the film is believed to feature Prabhas in a never-before-seen role where he will for the first time be associating with a blockbuster maverick director who has a cult status", read the statement.

The announcement of his 25th film will be out on October 7, 2021.