Prabhas' 'Adipurush' nears the finish line!

Prabhas has joined the last schedule of his multilingual film Adipurush in Mumbai.
The film is an adaptation of the Hindu Mythology Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan in the film, Prabhas plays Lord Ram and Kirti Sanon plays Sita.
The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022, for the Independence Day weekend. Om Raut is directing this magnum opus, which is being shot in 3D.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of Tseries, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Karthik Palani is handling the cinematography of the film.
Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, the film is scheduled to release for the Sankranti Holiday weekend.
The actor also has a magnum opus sci-fi film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone.