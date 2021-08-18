Prabhas' 'Adipurush' nears the finish line!

Prabhas has joined the last schedule of his multilingual film Adipurush in Mumbai.

The film is an adaptation of the Hindu Mythology Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan in the film, Prabhas plays Lord Ram and Kirti Sanon plays Sita.

The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022, for the Independence Day weekend. Om Raut is directing this magnum opus, which is being shot in 3D.