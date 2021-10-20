Prabhas's birthday special: Radhe Shyam character poster on October 23!

To celebrate Baahubali actor Prabhas's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam have decided to launch the character teaser of his film on October 23.

Prabhas's character name in the film is Vikramaditya and the new teaser will give us a glimpse of his characterization.

The new poster was out with the caption: 'Who is Vikramaditya?'. The teaser will have dialogues in English with subtitles in different languages. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Pooja Hegde plays Prabhas's pair in the film. Produced by UV Creations' Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14th, 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.