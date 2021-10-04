Prabhat Chaudhary on his role in 'Nima Denzongpa'

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor and social media influencer Prabhat Chaudhary is the latest entrant on the TV show 'Nima Denzongpa'.

Talking about his character in the show, Prabhat said: "I'm excited about being part of the show as it aims to point out the discrimination in our society. This is my second show, and I'm playing one among the principal characters in it. I will be seen as Paras, who comes back from US. The series will show a love story between me and Nima's daughter."